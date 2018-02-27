‘Guess Who? #MeToo Edition’: Evan Rachel Wood and Kelly Marie Tran Play an Uncomfortably Funny Guessing Game

In a Funny or Die video, the pair were joined by actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph to play a rousing round of the classic guessing game, with a timely twist.

While the current uptick in reported cases of sexual harassment and abuse in the entertainment industry — call it the #MeToo era or the Time’s Up effect or just “hey, this was a long time coming” — has often felt like a game of Wack-a-Mole played out on a global stage, leave it to Funny or Die to find another canny game-playing comparison for the climate. It’s Guess Who?, the hilarious guessing game that’s all about sniffing out whodunit and whotheyare, aided by the pure joy of flipping little tiny slides with cartoon faces on them.

Over at Funny or Die, actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Kelly Marine Tran saddle up for a rousing game of Guess Who? in a brand-new #MeToo edition, with the ladies attempting to suss out which alleged sexual predator the other one has picked for their game-play target. It’s funny and snappy, but it’s also biting and true.

The pair are also joined by Tony nominated-actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who offers up one hell of an expansion pack, with narration by FOD mainstay Tatiana Maslany. But it’s not all fun and games and uncomfortable truths, as the amusing video also serves as a PSA in support of Rise and the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights.

Check out the Funny or Die video below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.