Halle Berry on Her Former Manager’s Sexual Harassment Accusations: ‘I’m Livid That He Used Me’

Vincent Cirrincione has been accused of harassing nine actresses of color.

Halle Berry has responded to the allegations of leveled against her former manager, Vincent Cirrincione, who has been accused of sexually harassing nine different actresses of color. In a message shared on Twitter, the Oscar winner says she’s “livid” that Cirrincione “used me, and the role model he helped me become, to lure and manipulate innocent, vulnerable women of color for his predatory actions.”

“Yesterday I was saddened by the alligations [sic] against my former manager, Vincent Cirrincione, but today I’m sick after reading the horrifying detailed accounts of his abuse towards 9 women,” she writes. “I’m livid that used me, and the role model he helped me become, to lure and manipulate innocent, vulnerable women of color for his predatory actions. I’m deeply hurt and I want these woman and countless others to know I see you. I hear you. You matter. I will fight for you.”

The accusations against Cirrincione, who is white, range over a period of nearly 20 years. The women who have accused him say they initially sought out his services due to his reputation of “boosting the careers of black actresses such as Berry and in later years Taraji P. Henson, clients whose names and film achievements the women say he dangled before them as bait.”