Lando Calrissian Goes ‘Solo’ With a Childish Gambino-Style Theme Song — Watch

One fan’s video may just outshine the new “Star Wars” trailer.

It looks like there’s a new favorite scoundrel in the galaxy, and thanks to comedian Demi Adejuyigbe, he’s got a sick new theme song.

“Solo: A Stars Wars Story” dropped its first full trailer release on Monday, featuring a young version of smuggler Han Solo before the original trilogy. The film has been met with mixed reviews since its announcement in January 2017, with fans and critics particularly divided over the casting choice of Alden Ehrenreich as the titular character.

So when the trailer dropped, audience attention was pulled in an unexpected direction. Though it only amounted to a few seconds of screen time and no dialogue, it was Donald Glover’s appearance as a young Lando Calrissian that generated the most hype. The actor-singer immediately received overwhelming praise and support on Twitter from fans, with many saying that his involvement alone would convince them to see the film.

Adejuyigbe, whose writing credits include “The Good Place,” decided to take this support a step further. Shortly after the trailer’s release, “The Good Place” writer created a “sneak preview” of a theme song for Calrissian that is almost a perfect parody of a Childish Gambino album.

Though it isn’t his first rap parody — a few Will Smith-style raps over the credits of films like “Moonlight” and “Arrival” also exist on his YouTube account — it’s his most successful so far. The video has already gained nearly a million well-deserved views on Twitter alone.

Mixing original trilogy and pop culture references with Glover’s signature rap style, fans of the actor’s alter ego will have a hard time believing he didn’t write it himself — or wondering why they didn’t just get a standalone Calrissian film instead.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” opens in theaters on May 25.