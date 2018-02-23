Harvey Weinstein Broadway Play in the Works From ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ Playwright David Mamet

It's called "Bitter Wheat," and a Chicago theater legend turned movie actor is said to be eyeing the lead role.

David Mamet, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of “Glengarry Glen Ross,” has written a play about Harvey Weinstein. The play, Mamet said in an interview with The Chicago Tribune (via Variety), is called “Bitter Wheat.” The subject was suggested to Mamet by an unnamed theater producer. “I was talking with my Broadway producer and he said, ‘Why don’t you write a play about Harvey Weinstein?’ And so I did,” Mamet said.

According to The Tribune, “a Chicago stage legend who is now a movie star” has expressed interest in the lead role (presumably the Weinstein character), which could be “Lady Bird” star Tracy Letts. No timeline has been set for production, nor did Mamet say how much the play would address #MeToo.

“Every society has to confront the ungovernable genie of sexuality and tries various ways to deal with it and none of them work very well. There is great difficulty when you are switching modes, which we seem to be doing now. People go crazy. They start tearing each other to bits,” said Mamet.

Mamet previously addressed themes of sexual exploitation in his 1992 play “Oleanna.” The powerful two-hander later became a movie starring Mamet regular William H. Macy. He is currently at work on a script for New York City cop drama “The Force,” to be produced by Fox and directed by James Mangold.