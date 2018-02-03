Harvey Weinstein Might Sue Uma Thurman for Accusing Him of Sexual Assault

She claims he pushed her down and tried to expose himself to her.

In the latest twist to an increasingly strange story, Harvey Weinstein is now considering pursuing legal action against Uma Thurman in response to a New York Times interview in which she accuses him of sexual assault. That’s according to Entertainment Weekly, which obtained the following statement: “Ms. Thurman’s statements to The Times are being carefully examined and investigated before deciding whether any legal action against her would be appropriate.”

“It was such a bat to the head. He pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things,” Thurman said of the alleged incident, which is said to have taken place in a London hotel room.

An earlier statement released by Weinstein’s representatives claimed that he and Thurman have had a “strong relationship” over the years and that “Mr. Weinstein acknowledges making an awkward pass 25 years ago at Ms. Thurman in England after misreading her signals, after a flirtatious exchange in Paris, for which he immediately apologized and deeply regrets. However, her claims about being physically assaulted are untrue.”

“There was no physical contact during Mr. Weinstein’s awkward pass and Mr. Weinstein is saddened and puzzled as to ‘why’ Ms. Thurman, someone he considers a colleague and a friend, waited 25 years to make these allegations public, noting that he and Ms. Thurman have shared a very close and mutually beneficial working relationship where they have made several very successful film projects together,” the statement continued.