‘I Feel Pretty’ Trailer: Amy Schumer Channels Her Inner Supermodel in New Comedy With Michelle Williams

A woman hits her head in Soulcycle and suddenly thinks she's gorgeous in the new movie from the writers of "Never Been Kissed."

Women’s magazines are full of well-intentioned mantras to love yourself fiercely no matter what, but we all know that’s easier said than done. But what if you looked in the mirror one day and truly thought you were supermodel hot? That’s the premise of “I Feel Pretty,” a new comedy starring Amy Schumer that just premiered its first trailer. Schumer went on “Ellen” to introduce the trailer, opening with a hilarious anecdote about what men see when they look in the mirror versus what she sees. “Just the hand I was dealt!” she says, as she mimes shrugging defeatedly.

In the movie, Schumer plays a woman named Renee who has low self esteem and longs to know what it would feel like to be pretty. One day, she falls off her bike in Soulcycle, incurring a particularly gruesome hair injury, and starts seeing herself as a supermodel. “I look exactly the same, but in my mind I am Giselle, I am one of the Jenner-Kardashians, gorgeous,” said Schumer. With her newfound confidence, she embarks on a romance, becomes more assertive at work, and a different side of the world opens up to her.

“I Feel Pretty” also stars Michelle Williams as one of Renee’s co-workers, Lauren Hutton and Naomi Campbell as her bosses, model/actresses Emily Ratajkowski, as well as comedy heavy hitters Busy Philipps, Aidy Bryant, and Rory Scovel. “I Feel Pretty” was written and directed by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, who previously wrote the script for the 1999 Drew Barrymore hit “Never Been Kissed.”

Check out the trailer for “I Feel Pretty” below.