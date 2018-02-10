Idris Elba Proposed to His Girlfriend Before a Screening of His New Film ‘Yardie’ — Watch

The two met while he was filming "The Mountain Between Us."

Now that he’s become a filmmaker in his own right, Idris Elba is also a fiancé: The actor-turned-director proposed to his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre during a preview screening of his new film “Yardie” in London. Watch below.

The two met while Elba was filming “The Mountain Between Us,” a romantic drama co-starring Kate Winslet and a scene-stealing dog. “Yardie,” which premiered at Sundance last month, is an adaptation of Victor Headley’s novel of the same name. IndieWire’s David Ehrlich wrote in his review that the “flat and formulaic crime yarn has all sorts of flaws — woefully under-developed characters, a stilted pace, dull bursts of violence, and so on — but all of those problems pale in comparison to the fact that roughly 40% of the movie is unintelligible.”

Elba is 45, Dohwre 29. He has a son named Winston who was born in 2014.