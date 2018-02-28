Indie Spirit Awards: Nick Kroll and John Mulaney Ask Dogs About Movies in New Promo — Watch

The dynamic duo return to host the premier independent film awards, with a few furry friends in tow.

Comedians Nick Kroll and John Mulaney will be returning for the second year in a row to host the Indie Spirit Awards this Saturday, taking place (as is tradition) the night before the Academy Awards. Presented by Film Independent, the Indie Spirits are the premier awards honoring achievements in independent film, a fact which is certainly buoyed by its choice of hosts. In new promos for the show, the “Oh Hello!” creators and comedy partners tease a lively show, interviewing canine cinephiles in a perfectly adorkable bit.

The dogs are a tougher crowd than most Indie Spirit voters, and they include an “About Schmidt”-loving Pomeranian and a camera-shy Labrador. Kroll and Mulaney handle their antsy interview subjects like true pros, which bodes well for any drunk celebrity-wrangling they may have to do come Saturday.

Presenters at the awards include Fred Armisen, Chadwick Boseman, Carrie Brownstein, John Cho, Jason Clarke, Ava DuVernay, Jon Hamm, Ethan Hawke, Spike Lee, Ben Mendelsohn, Amanda Seyfried, and Lena Waithe, as well as presenter-nominees Salma Hayek Pinault, Kumail Nanjiani and Margot Robbie.

A second promo, Kroll and Mulaney let us know what they’ve been up to since hosting last year’s awards. It includes a few medical issues and dietary restrictions.

The 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards will take place Saturday, March 3 and broadcast on IFC.