Watch Robert Pattinson, Tessa Thompson, Daveed Diggs, and More Discuss Their Sundance Projects at IndieWire’s Studio

At this year’s Sundance Film Festival, IndieWire debuted its inaugural IndieWire Studio at Sundance, presented by Dropbox, on Park City’s Main Street, which played home to interviews with some of indie film’s brightest stars. From the “Blindspotting” team reacting to the Opening Night response to their film just hours after it debuted to Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska talking about the joys of working with a miniature horse to Nicolas Cage opening up about his totally wild turn in “Mandy” and “The Sentence” filmmaker Rudy Valdez tearing up while talking about his film’s subject (his very own sister), the studio featured intimate chats with the biggest names at the festival.

In addition to presenting sponsor Dropbox (which served the productions on more than 62 percent of the Sundance titles), sponsors included Adobe, which asked celebrity talent to share words of inspiration; Pizza Hut, which offered up essential hot pizza and an interactive lounge; and the ACLU, which asked guests which issues they’re most passionate about. There was also gifting available from mou, a luxury footwear and accessories line providing winter boots and shoes.

Check out the full playlist of videos from our first-ever video studio at this year’s Sundance Film Festival below and on its dedicated YouTube page, including interviews with Idris Elba, Reed Morano, the Zellner brothers, Ethan Hawke, Jon Hamm, Naomi Watts, Rose Byrne, Armie Hammer, Chloe Sevigny, Gus Van Sant, Kelly Macdonald, Keira Knightley, Paul Dano, John Cho, Joan Jett, and many more.

