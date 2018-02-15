Isabelle Huppert, Marisa Tomei, and Greg Kinnear to Star In Ira Sachs’ ‘A Family Vacation’

The beloved American auteur has lined up a cast of old favorites and new collaborators for his first film to be made outside of the U.S.

For his seventh feature, beloved American auteur Ira Sachs is taking his gig on the road. Sachs’ newest film, “A Family Vacation,” will start production this October in Portugal, and the “Love Is Strange” and “Little Men” filmmaker has lined up a cast of old favorites and new collaborators for the new drama. The film will star Academy Award nominee Isabelle Huppert, Jérémie Renier (“Saint Laurent,” “Summer Hours”), Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei, Academy Award nominee Greg Kinnear, and André Wilms (Aki Kaurismaki’s “Le Havre” and “La Vie de Boheme”).

Billed as a family drama, and written by Sachs and his longtime co-writer Mauricio Zacharias (“Love is Strange,” “Little Men”), the feature is “about three generations of a family grappling with a life-changing experience during one day of a vacation in Sintra, Portugal, a historic town known for its dense gardens and fairy-tale villas and palaces.”

Sachs previously worked with both Kinnear (“Little Men”) and Tomei (“Love is Strange”), but the film will mark his first outing with stars Huppert, Renier, and Wilms. “I am working with some of my favorite actors in the world to tell this delicate story of a family in crisis,” said Sachs in an official statement. “Some like Huppert for the first time, and others whom I have collaborated with for years. The script has a theatrical quality, in that nine lives unfold in the course of one day, and it’s wonderful to have such a nuanced, risk-taking group of actors to bring the story to life.”

Additionally, the film will be shot by cinematographer Rui Poças, whose recent films include Lucrecia Martel’s “Zama,” João Pedro Rodriguez’s “The Ornithologist,” and Miguel Gomes’s “Tabu.”

“A Family Vacation” will be produced by Saïd Ben Said and Michel Merkt, and their Paris-based SBS Productions, and executive produced by Sachs’s longtime collaborator Lucas Joaquin (“Keep the Lights On,” “Love After Love”) through his company Secret Engine, and Kevin Chneiweiss through SBS Productions.

SBS International will handle domestic and international sales on behalf of the film.

