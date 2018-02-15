‘Isle of Dogs’ Earns Acclaim in First Reviews: ‘Extraordinary,’ ‘Wes Anderson’s Most Imaginative’ Film Yet

Film critics are over the moon about Anderson's latest, which world premiered at the Berlin Film Festival.

Four years after wowing critics at the Berlin Film Festival with “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Wes Anderson has done it again with his latest, “Isle of Dogs.” The stop-motion animated movie opened Berlinale on a “scintillating” high, according to the first round of reviews. Critics are also calling the movie “extraordinary” and both Anderson’s most “daring” and “imaginative” film to date.

Featuring the voices of Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Greta Gerwig, and Tilda Swinton, “Isle of Dogs” is set in a futuristic Japanese city where dogs have been banned to an island trash dump. A young explorer sets out on a mission to find his missing dog, Spots, but his plane ends up crashing on the eponymous isle. The boy befriends a group of abandoned dogs and sets out on a mission to infiltrate the city and rescue Spots.

Here’s what critics have to say about “Isle of Dogs” in the first round of reviews out of the Berlin Film Festival.

David Ehlrlich, IndieWire

The worse things get, the more fantastical Anderson’s films become; the more fantastical Anderson’s films become, the better their style articulates his underlying sincerity. Disorder fuels his imagination, and the staggeringly well-crafted “Isle of Dogs” is nothing if not Anderson’s most imaginative film to date.

Guy Lodge, Variety

A winningly dippy hodgepooch of lo-fi sci-fi, band-of-outsiders adventure and the most meme-ready canine antics you’ll find outside of YouTube, this leisurely tale of abandoned mutts taking on a corrupt human government is effectively puppy-treat cinema: small, salty, perhaps not an entire meal, but rewarding nonetheless.

Scott Mendelson, Forbes

Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs is a visual and narrative delight. It uses stop-motion animation, and a cast mostly made up of talking dogs, to tell a dark and sadly timely story of a citizenry turning on their own friends and neighbors in a time of fear.

Tim Robey, The Telegraph

Everything you might expect to be cute, charming and generally edible about a canine-themed Wes Anderson stop-motion animation is spectacularly upended, then poured into a landfill, during Isle of Dogs. Just unveiled as the Berlin Film Festival’s star-packed opening night film, as The Grand Budapest Hotel was before it, this is by some measure Anderson’s weirdest concoction ever, in all sorts of good ways. And it probably counts as his most daring, too.

Jessica Kiang, The Playlist

As far as representation goes, the stunning, brimful, extraordinary “Isle of Dogs” can’t really be said to do anyone’s culture a disservice. Except cat lovers, who should probably mount a boycott.

Jonathan Romney, The Telegraph

This hugely enjoyable package shows an indefatigably fertile imagination letting rip in inimitable style – and packing an eco-themed, antibigotry message as well. You can rest assured, Anderson ain’t selling us no pup.