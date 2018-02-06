‘Isle of Dogs’ First Clip Is 90 Seconds of Everything You Love Most About Wes Anderson — Watch

Leave it to Wes Anderson to make canine warfare absolutely delightful.

Wes Anderson is gearing up for a return to the big screen in just over a month thanks to “Isle of Dogs,” and Fox Searchlight is about to get every fan extremely excited thanks to the debut of the film’s first official clip. The new footage runs just over 90 seconds, but it has everything you could possibly ask for from a Wes Anderson movie.

“Isle of Dogs” is Anderson’s second stop-motion feature after “Fantastic Mr. Fox.” The story takes place in the fictional Japanese city of Megasaki. All dogs have been banished from the city following an outbreak of “canine flew,” and they now live on a island trash dump. A young adventurer named Atari Kobayashi crash lands his plane on the island and teams up with some of the local dogs to find his own canine, Spots.

Anderson has assembled a powerhouse voice cast for “Isle of Dogs,” including Bryan Cranston, Greta Gerwig, Edward Norton, Scarlett Johansson, and more. The movie will open the Berlin Film Festival this month before opening in select theaters March 23.

Watch the first clip below, courtesy of Vulture.