Wes Anderson’s ‘Isle of Dogs’ is Rated PG-13 For ‘Violent Images’

Just because "Isle of Dogs" is a stop-motion adventure doesn't mean it'll be as kid-friendly as "Fantastic Mr. Fox."

Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” is finally opening in theaters next month, and it turns out the director’s return to stop-motion animation is going to be a little edgier and more adult than “Fantastic Mr. Fox.” The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) has officially given “Isle of Dogs” a PG-13 rating for “thematic elements and violent images.” “Fantastic Mr. Fox” was rated PG when it was released in 2009.

“Isle of Dogs” is set in the fake Japanese city of Megasaki. The villainous Mayor Kobayashi has banished all dogs to an island garbage-dump after an outbreak of “canine flu” threatens the city. When a 12-year-old adventurer named Atari Kobayashi crash lands his plane on the island, he joins forces with some of the local dogs on a mission to infiltrate the city and rescue his own beloved canine, Spots.

The movie has been selected to open the 2018 Berlin Film Festival on February 15, making it the first animated film to do so in the event’s 68-year history. The voice cast includes Anderson favorites like Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Bob Balaban, and Tilda Swinton, plus newcomers like Greta Gerwig, Bryan Cranston, and Scarlett Johansson.

“Isle of Dogs” will open in theaters March 23 via Fox Searchlight Pictures.