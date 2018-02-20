‘Ismael’s Ghosts’ Trailer: Marion Cotillard Haunts Charlotte Gainsbourg in Ambitious Cannes Opener

When Arnaud Desplechin's sweeping "8 1/2" homage opens in March, it'll be 20 minutes longer than when it played Cannes last year.

You’d be hard-pressed to think of three actors more emblematic of French cinema than Marion Cotillard, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Mathieu Amalric. Francophiles have a rare chance to see all three onscreen together in “Ismael’s Ghosts,” the latest film from “My Golden Days” director Arnaud Desplechin. The film opened the 2017 Cannes Film Festival to mixed reviews, and this latest iteration tacked on 20 more minutes to a story that many felt was overwrought at the time. In the latest trailer teases a love triangle with a twist, but offers no hint at the movie’s reported espionage chapter.

Per the official synopsis: “Ismaël Vuillard (Amalric) makes films. He is in the middle of one about Ivan, an atypical diplomat inspired by his brother. Along with Bloom, his master and father-in-law, Ismaël still mourns the death of Carlotta (Cotillard), twenty years earlier. Yet he has started his life over again with Sylvia (Gainsbourg). Sylvia is his light. Then Carlotta returns from the dead. Sylvia runs away. Ismaël rejects Carlotta. Driven mad by these ordeals, he abandons the shoot for his family home in Roubaix. There, he lives as a recluse, besieged by his ghosts.”

In his B- review, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn wrote: “Like the fictional director, Desplechin seems to be lost in the rabbit hole of his winding narrative and unable to complete its journey — and while ‘Ismael’s Ghosts’ isn’t his best movie, it’s almost certainly his most personal statement on his tangled relationship to his art.”

Watch the trailer for “Ismael’s Ghosts” below.

Magnolia Pictures will release “Ismael’s Ghosts” in theaters on March 23.