‘Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town’ Trailer: Mackenzie Davis Is a Hot Mess in L.A. Comedy Featuring Carrie Coon

Alia Shawkat, Lakeith Stanfield, ad Haley Joel Osment energize a snappy comedy about a woman trying to stop her ex-boyfriend's wedding.

From memorable turns in ambitious sci-fi movies like “Blade Runner 2049” and “The Martian” to a lead in AMC’s critically lauded “Halt and Catch Fire,” it was only a matter of time before Mackenzie Davis headlined her own movie. Lending her madcap charisma to the Los Angeles-based farce, Davis leads a jam-packed cast in “Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town,” which played at the Los Angeles Film Festival and recently released an energetic trailer.

Per the official synopsis: “Riot grrrl rocker and shameless hot mess Izzy wakes up hungover AF to find out that her ex-boyfriend is celebrating his engagement to her ex-best friend tonight at a bougie party across town. Enraged and desperate, Izzy embarks on a frenetic quest across Los Angeles to break up the party in order to fulfill what she believes to be her destiny … before it’s too late. A favorite from the festival circuit, ‘Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town’ is a delightfully chaotic indie comedy that showcases the absurdity and mayhem that is Izzy’s life.”

The movie features appearances from the likes of Carrie Coon, Lakeith Stanfield, Alia Shawkat, Rob Huebel, and Haley Joel Osment. It was written and directed by Christian Papierniak. Shout! Factory will release “Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town” on May 4.

Check out the official trailer below.