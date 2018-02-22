Janelle Monáe and Tessa Thompson’s ‘Make Me Feel’ Video Is an Eye-Popping Celebration of Bisexuality — Watch

Between "Annihilation" and this amazing music video, it's a great week for Tessa Thompson fans.

After proving her acting chops with breakout roles in “Moonlight” and “Hidden Figures,” Janelle Monáe is getting back to her music roots with her new album, “Dirty Computer.” The singer has debuted two singles off the upcoming album with accompanying music videos, one of which features Monáe alongside Tessa Thompson. The video is for “Make Me Feel,” which is an epic slice of Prince-inspired funk and R&B.

The “Make Me Feel” video is directed by Alan Ferguson and is an eye-popping celebration of bisexuality. The video takes place in a bar where men and women are free to flirt and love whoever they want. “Dirty Computer” will be released April 27 and it marks Monáe’s first album since 2013’s

Watch the “Make Me Feel” music video below.