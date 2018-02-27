Jeff Daniels Believes Dylan Farrow But Says Turning Down Woody Allen Would be a ‘Difficult Decision’

The star of Hulu's new original series "The Looming Tower" isn't sure about turning down Allen in the future.

Jeff Daniels worked with Woody Allen in 1985 on “The Purple Rose of Cairo,” in which he starred opposite Mia Farrow, and the actor says he isn’t turning his back completely on Allen following Dylan Farrow’s resurfaced abuse claims. Daniels and co-star Peter Sarsgaard stopped by “Meet the Press Daily” to promote their new Hulu original series, “The Looming Tower,” and host Chuck Todd asked them about working with Allen again.

“It’s a difficult decision because of ‘Purple Rose of Cairo,'” Daniels said. “That movie will always be a great experience, a great movie for me, and he will always be a great American filmmaker. I got to work with him at the age of 30, and it changed my life.”

“I believe Dylan Farrow,” Daniels continued. “Would I do another one with Woody? The difficult decision would be to turn him down.”

Sarsgaard, meanwhile, said he would not appear in another Allen film. The actor starred in “Blue Jasmine” as the wealthy love interest of Cate Blanchett’s character. Unlike actors such as Greta Gerwig, Ellen Page, and Timothée Chalamet, who have all renounced Allen and vowed not to work with him in the future, Daniel’s response is a bit more open-ended.

Daniels’ role in “The Purple Rose of Cairo” was one of his earliest leading roles on the big screen. The actor was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role, while Allen went on to earn an Oscar nomination for his screenplay.

Daniels and Sarsgaard’s 10-episode limited series “The Looming Tower” debuts February 28 on Hulu. You can watch the actors’ appearance on “Meet the Press Daily” in the video below.