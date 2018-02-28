‘Fuller House’ Creator Jeff Franklin Removed as Showrunner After Inappropriate Behavior Complaints

The "Full House" creator was reportedly verbally abusive on set and made sexually-charged comments in front of crew.

Jeff Franklin, creator of “Full House” and its Netflix sequel series “Fuller House,” has been removed as showrunner from the latter after reports of inappropriate behavior. According to a new report from Variety, Warner Bros. TV has declined to renew its deal with Franklin following multiple complaints about his behavior on set and in the writers room of the Netflix series.

“We are not renewing Jeff Franklin’s production deal and he will no longer be working on ‘Fuller House,’ ” Warner Bros. TV said in a statement. Stanton Larry Stein, a lawyer for Franklin, declined to respond when reached for comment by Variety.

The complaints against Franklin allege he was verbally abusive to staffers and made inappropriate comments towards them in the writers room. Franklin allegedly would make sexually-charged comments about his sex life and personal relationships. The showrunner also had a habit of bringing the women he dated to set and sometimes giving them bit parts in the series.

Franklin has not been accused of any physical abuse. Three seasons of “Fuller House” are now streaming on Netflix. The streaming giant has renewed the show for a fourth season.