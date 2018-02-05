Jeff Goldblum Recreates Iconic ‘Jurassic Park’ Scene in Jeep’s Super Bowl Ad — Watch

One of the game's best surprises was this funny and nostalgic recreation of the T-Rex chase.

Jeff Goldblum’s performance in “Jurassic Park” as Dr. Ian Malcolm is legendary, and he’ll be returning to the franchise in this summer’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” A new Super Bowl commercial starring Goldblum in a blend of the role and reality was one of the game’s best ads, mixing nostalgia for the first film with the look and feel of the newer entries.

The spot was promoting the 2018 Jeep Wrangler, and apparently how good it is at outrunning dinosaurs. It’s a bit shocking to see the original film’s look, feel, footage, and music revived for the ad, but given that they shelled out serious money for a spot during the big game, they were clearly in a spending mood.

Watch the ad below: