Jeffrey Tambor Removed From ‘Transparent’: Amazon Confirms Actor Won’t Return After Sexual Harassment Allegations

Tambor has been accused of harassment by his former assistant and "Transparent" actress Trace Lysette.

Jeffrey Tambor will not be returning to “Transparent” for Season 5. Amazon Studios confirmed to Deadline that Tambor has been removed from the series following a company investigation into sexual harassment allegations made against the actor. Tambor’s involvement with the series was unclear in the aftermath of the allegations, with The New York Times reporting last December that Tambor had no plans to quit. Amazon has now officially parted ways with Tambor.

Tambor was first accused of sexual harassment by his former assistant, Van Barnes. “Transparent” co-star Trace Lysette shared her own harassment allegation shortly after. Amazon launched an investigation into the claims, which ended in Tambor being removed from the series. Tambor has been the headlining star for the series’ entire run, winning two Emmys for the role.

Lysette alleges Tambor pressed up against her and made inappropriate comments to her on set. She went on record saying the show should continue without Tambor. “Like, come on,” she told The Times, “we have a lot to share, and the world wants to see it, and I just think that it sucks that so much rides on these leading men.”

Tambor responded to the allegations in a statement to Deadline, which read: “I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue.”