Jennifer Lawrence Shut ‘Phantom Thread’ Off After Three Minutes, Apologizes to Anyone Who Loved It

We were all rooting for you, Jen.

When Jennifer Lawrence turns in her preferential ballot for Best Picture this year, Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread” will probably be at the very bottom of the list. During an appearance promoting “Red Sparrow” on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, the Oscar winner revealed she couldn’t make it past the three-minute mark of Paul Thomas Anderson’s romance, starring Daniel Day-Lewis.

“I got through about three minutes of it. I put in a good solid three. I’m sorry to anybody who loved that movie,” Lawrence said. “I couldn’t give that kind of time. It was three minutes and I was just [oof].”

“Is it just about clothes?” she continued. “Is [Reynolds Woodcock] kind of like a narcissistic sociopath and he’s an artist so every girl falls in love him because he makes her feel bad about herself and that’s the love story? I haven’t seen it, so I don’t know. I’ve been down that road, I know what that’s like, I don’t need to watch that movie [laughs].”

Someone needs to tell Lawrence ASAP that “Phantom Thread” is a bit more complex and contains a few surprises that demand the viewer watch it a second and even third time. It should be noted that Lawrence clarified to Maron that she was not speaking about her “mother!” director and former boyfriend Darren Aronofsky when talking about “narcissistic sociopaths.”

“Phantom Thread” is nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. Let’s hope other Academy voters watched more than three minutes of the film. Lawrence hits the big screen in “Red Sparrow” this Friday, March 2.