Jennifer Lawrence Is Also Obsessed With Timothée Chalamet: ‘I’m Buttering Him Up Like a Pig for Slaughter’

Chalamet fever continues to spread like wildfire.

You weren’t the only one watching “Call Me by Your Name” and realizing you were falling deeply in love with 22-year-old actor Timothée Chalamet. Jennifer Lawrence revealed during her “Red Sparrow” press tour that she, too, has caught Chalamet fever. Lawrence is a fan of Chalamet’s acting skills, sure, but more importantly she’s got a serious crush on the Oscar nominee.

“He’s old enough to say that, right? He’s over 18?” Lawrence joked to Entertainment Tonight (via Vulture). “What if I was like, ‘He’s hot!’ and he’s 15?’ I didn’t realize he was so young. Tell him to wait. [He’s] so, so talented and hot!”

Wherever you are, Timmy, Lawrence has this message for you: “Timothée, I’m waiting for him to get a little bit older, you know? [I’m] buttering him up like a pig for slaughter, and then I’m going to swing right in there as soon as he’s, like, 30.”

Chalamet has a shot to join Lawrence in the Oscar winner’s circle this year. His role in “Call Me by Your Name” earned him a Best Actor nomination, making him the youngest nominee in the category in nearly eight decades. The Academy Awards take place Sunday, March 4.