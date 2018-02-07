‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 Trailer: Marvel’s Superhero Detective Reopens Her Dark Past With the Help of a Sidekick

Krysten Ritter is back and Jessica is staring down some ugly secrets in this second season.

“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” is back for another healthy dose of dark psychological thrills. The first season of the Netflix series focused on the clash between Jessica (Krysten Ritter) and Kilgrave (David Tennant), a conflict rife with history that haunted Jessica everywhere she went. Even though the private detective Defender is on a new case in the new season, the trauma from her past is likely not disappearing anytime soon. The show has never been one to shy away from the dark social issues plaguing society, and from the latest trailer, that looks to continue to be the case in Season 2.

On a more positive note, the second season will be delving deeper into the friendship between Jessica and Trish Walker, a relationship that showrunner Melissa Rosenberg has deemed “the core relationship in the piece.” Rachael Taylor reprises her role as Trish in the new season, joining Carrie-Anne Moss and Eka Darville. They were all last seen together in “Marvel’s The Defenders,” which premiered on Netflix in 2017 and took place after the events of Season 1. Also, good news for David Tennant fans: Those claps at the end hint that he’ll be reprising his role as Kilgrave in Season 2 as well.

The series is making a few more additions to the cast. J.R. Ramirez (“Arrow”), Leah Gibson (“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”), and two-time Oscar nominee Janet McTeer (“Albert Nobbs,” “Damages”) are all hopping on board for the 13-episode second season.

Watch the trailer for season two below:

“Marvel’s Jessica Jones” Season 2 premieres March 8 on Netflix.

