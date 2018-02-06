Jim Carrey is Deleting His Facebook Because the Company ‘Profited from Russian Interference in Our Elections’

Carrey has over 5 million followers on Facebook, but he's no longer happy with the social media company after the 2016 Presidential election.

Jim Carrey is saying goodbye to and is dropping his stock in the company. The comedian revealed his plans in social media posts and said the reason is because Facebook “profited from Russian interference in our elections.” The post was accompanied by a drawing with the title “Fakebook.” Carrey also launched a hashtag that reads #UnfriendFacebook.

“I’m dumping my Facebook stock and deleting my page because Ffacebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it,” Carrey wrote. “I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same.”

Carrey has not actually deleted his Facebook page of the publication of this story, but the last post on his page is the same warning he posted to Twitter. Carrey’s Facebook page, “Jim Carrey is Here,” has over five million followers.

“For a long time America enjoyed a geographical advantage in the world with oceans on both sides to protect it,” Carrey said in a longer statement. “Now, social media has created cyber-bridges over which those who do not have our best interest in mind can cross and we are allowing it. No wall is going to protect us from that.”

“We must encourage more oversight by the owners of these social media platforms,” he continued. “This easy access has to be more responsibly handled. What we need now are activist investors to send a message that responsible oversight is needed. What the world needs now is capitalism with a conscience.”

Facebook has been at the center of controversy for months over its role in helping share Russian propaganda during the 2016 Presidential election. The company confirmed last September it had provided Congress with over 3,000 ads that were linked to a Russian ad agency during the election time period. Carrey has long been critical of Russia’s involvement in the election of Donald Trump, going as far as calling the President a “Russian black op.”