Jimmy Fallon Sings His Support for #MeToo in Earnest ‘The Times They Are a-Changin’ Cover — Watch

In a rare genuine performance, the man who once tousled Donald Trump's hair channeled Bob Dylan's activism during a live post-Superbowl show.

It will be a long time before people forget the sight of Jimmy Fallon playfully messing up Donald Trump’s hair on live television, but he made a genuine effort at a real political statement during his post-Superbowl live show. Breaking out his beloved Bob Dylan impression, the host of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” altered the lyrics to “The Times They Are a-Changin'” to reflect on Trump era policies and #MeToo. Filmed live in Dylan’s home state of Minnesota and shot in black and white, Fallon’s performance is as earnest an attempt at activism we’ve yet to see from the former “Saturday Night Live” goofball.

“Come women and men who hashtag #MeToo,” he sang. “And believe me when I say that we believe you. We give the man who calls out ‘fake news,’ #TimesUp. Our silence we’re breaking. Even though Mel Gibson was in Daddy’s Home 2, the time’s they are a-changin’.”

As befitting football’s biggest night, Fallon included a reference to Colin Kaepernick and his fellow NFL players taking a knee to protest racial injustice. “Come athletes with platforms from throughout the land, who by taking a knee are taking a stand,” he sang. “Before you shout out that they should be banned, listen to what they are saying. Perhaps they’d stand up if you’d reach out your hand, for the times they are a-changin’.”

Watch Fallon’s moving performance below, and enjoy those bluesy harmonica skills.