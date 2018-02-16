Jimmy Kimmel Attacks Donald Trump Over Gun Control: ‘Children Are Being Murdered. Do Something!’

In the aftermath of the Parkland, Florida high school shooting, Kimmel demands our President take action.

Jimmy Kimmel opened the February 15 episode of his ABC late-night take show by criticizing Donald Trump and begging the President to finally take action on gun control laws in America. Kimmel’s monologue was a response to the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 students were killed and more than a dozen were injured by a teenage gunman.

“Children are being murdered.” Kimmel said while he fought back tears. “Do something! We still haven’t even talked about it. You still haven’t done anything about it. You’ve literally done nothing.”

In the aftermath of the shooting, Trump gave a speech in which he said that no child or teacher should be afraid of their lives while at school. Kimmel said he agreed with the President, but he finds it ridiculous Trump can say this and then proceed to do nothing about changing the country’s gun control laws.

“It’s time to bring it, we need it,” Kimmel said. “Tell these congressmen and lobbyists who infest that swamp you said you were going to drain, force these allegedly Christian men and women who stuff their pockets with money from the NRA year after year after year to do something. Now. Not later. Now.”

Watch Trump’s entire monologue in the video below.