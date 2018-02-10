Jóhann Jóhannsson, ‘Arrival’ and ‘The Theory of Everything’ Composer, Dies at 48

No cause of death is known at this time.

Jóhann Jóhannsson, the Academy Award–nominated and Golden Globe–winning composer, has died at age 48. The cause of death is not known at this time, but the Icelandic musician passed away in Berlin yesterday after reportedly being missing for a few days.

He only recently started scoring films, but made an impact immediately: Jóhannsson began collaborating with Denis Villeneuve on “Prisoners” and continued that partnership on both “Sicario” and “Arrival”; he also worked on “Blade Runner 2049” before ultimately leaving the project.

Jóhannsson’s manger Tim Husom said in a statement, “I’m so very sad. Today, I lost my friend who was one of the most talented musicians and intelligent people I knew. We came a long way together.”

The Gorfaine/Schwartz Agency also released a statement. “We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our client and dear friend Jóhann Jóhannsson, whose great talent, humility and kindness enriched our lives immeasurably,” it reads. “His music has inspired many new generations of filmmakers and composers. He will be so greatly missed by his Gorfaine/Schwartz family as well as the entire film music community.”

Jóhannsson received Academy Award nominations for “The Theory of Everything and “Sicario,” winning a Golden Globe for the former; he also received a Globe nomination for “Arrival.” He most recenly served as music and sound consultant on Darren Aronofsky’s “mother!” and Panos Cosmatos’ “Mandy,” which premiered at Sundance last month.

Born September 19, 1969 in Reykjavík, Jóhannsson also released several solo albums.