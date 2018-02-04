Back to IndieWire

Jordan Peele Quit Acting Because He Was Offered the Role of S—t in ‘The Emoji Movie’

"I would not make this up," he said at last night's DGA Awards.

The one downside to Jordan Peele being so successful as a filmmaker is that he says he’s done with acting. The “Get Out” writer/director, who received three Academy Award nominations for his debut feature, won a different prize last night: best first-time director at the DGA Awards. While accepting this honor, Peele revealed what went into his decision: “‘The Emoji Movie’ actually helped me quit acting. I was offered the role of Poop,” he explained.

“This is true. I would not make this up,” he continued. Peele’s response to the offer was to say “that’s fucked up” before deciding to sleep on it for a night. He called his manager the following day to ask how much he was being offered for his emoji-related services, but by then it was too late: “[My manager said], ‘They’ve already given it to Sir Patrick Stewart.’ I was like, ‘Fuck this.’”

“The Emoji Movie” was one of the most widely reviled films of last year, whereas “Get Out” was one of the most highly praised — which is to say, it’s doubtful that Peele regrets his decision.

