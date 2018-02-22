Joss Whedon Exits ‘Batgirl’ Movie After Realizing He ‘Really Didn’t Have A Story’

Whedon has officially exited Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment's "Batgirl" movie.

Joss Whedon is no longer attached to direct Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment’s “Batgirl” movie. The director has officially exited the project, which was first announced in March 2017. Whedon cites story issues as the reason for his surprise departure.

“Batgirl is such an exciting project, and Warners/DC such collaborative and supportive partners, that it took me months to realize I really didn’t have a story,” Whedon said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Geoff [Johns] and Toby [Emmerich] and everyone who was so welcoming when I arrived, and so understanding when I… uh, is there a sexier word for ‘failed’?”

Whedon established a relationship with DC president Johns and Warners Picture Group president Emmerich when he stepped in to finish “Justice League” following Zach Snyder’s exit on the DC Extended Universe tentpole last winter. Whedon’s “Batgirl” was set to be the first iteration of the character to be appear in a standalone movie and the second DC title to feature a female superhero following “Wonder Women.” No casting was ever announced.

Whedon is famous for his female-driven genre projects, including “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Dollhouse,” and his involvement with “Batgirl” was met with positive reactions from fans. Neither Warner Bros. nor DC Entertainment have announced plans to scrap the project in the wake of Whedon’s exit.