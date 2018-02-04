‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Super Bowl Trailer: Chris Pratt Faces A Dinosaur Apocalypse

The super-sized Super Bowl preview for the "Jurassic World" sequel is an action extravaganza.

If you thought the official “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” trailer went all in on action, just wait until you see what the super-sized Super Bowl trailer has in store. The sequel to the billion-dollar hit “Jurassic World” isn’t messing around when selling the film as an action extravaganza.

“Fallen Kingdom” is set four years after the events of the last installment. Although the theme park is closed, dinosaurs still roam freely on the island of Isla Nublar. When a volcanic eruption threatens to wipe out the island’s dinosaur population, Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) return to the island with a special task force to try and save them. Their mission ends up uncovering a plot to make dinosaurs Earth’s dominant species once again.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” opens in theaters nationwide June 22. Watch the Super Bowl trailer below.