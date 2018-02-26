Kevin Smith Suffered ‘Massive Heart Attack’ After Filming New Standup Special

Smith says he would've died had he had not cancelled his second show and went to the hospital.

Kevin Smith revealed on Twitter that he suffered a “massive heart attack” on the evening of February 25. Smith was filming one of two shows for his new standup special, “Kevin Smith Live!” The comedian had shows at 6pm and 9pm at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California, but he cancelled the second show and says he would’ve died had he gone through and performed.

“After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack,” Smith tweeted. “The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

“Kevin Smith Live!” is the comedian’s first TV comedy standup special in some years. Smith most recently directed “Yoga Hosers” and is the co-host of AMC’s “Comic Book Men.” Shortly after Smith announced the heart attack, many of his famous friends took to social media to send their love and support. Even celebrities who don’t know Smith well sent good wishes, including Chris Pratt.

“Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since ‘Clerks’ and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer,” Pratt wrote on Twitter to his over 5 million followers. “Can you please pray with me people!?”

Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people!? 🙏♥ https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018

Praying for you. I will continue to. You inspired me with Clerks when I was a senior HS. I’m tagging my Lb/rb football coach who showed me the movie cause he believed in me and knew I’d be inspired. @hodge1916 🙏♥🙏 https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018

Smith’s “Comic Book Men” airs Sunday nights on AMC following “The Walking Dead.”

SaveSave