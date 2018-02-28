Kevin Smith Thanks Fans and Chris Pratt in Heartfelt Video Following Heart Attack — Watch

Smith appeared healthy and well rested in a personal video he posted after suffering a "massive heart attack" Sunday night.

Kevin Smith thanked his fans, well-wishers, and Chris Pratt in a video posted to Facebook Tuesday night. The director has been in the hospital since Sunday night, after suffering a “massive heart attack” between tapings of his new standup special, “Kevin Smith Live!” Smith decided to cancel the second of two shows and went to the hospital, a move he says saved his life. In the 19-minute video, Smith recounts the events of the fateful night, explaining that he “very nearly died.”

“I started feeling pressure on my chest — but not like, ‘There’s an elephant on my chest’ — I just couldn’t catch my breath,” he said. “Honestly, I was never really in pain.”

News of Smith’s condition prompted many fans to voice their concerns and — in the case of Chris Pratt — prayers. His religious leanings prompted criticism from some on social media, which inspired James Gunn to jump into the discussion an defend Pratt. In his post heart attack state, Smith summed up the kerfuffle as only he could.

“Poor Chris Pratt, one of my favorite actors on the planet, f—-ing put up a nice tweet, where he’s just like ‘Hey man, I don’t know you that much but I love ‘Clerks’ and I’m praying for you’ and and apparently people were like, ‘F— your prayers’ and attacked him and s—,” he said. “And then James Gunn had to jump into it and be like, ‘Ain’t nothing wrong with praying for a person, man.’”

“And number one, thanks to Chris Pratt, how sweet was that,” he continued. “Number two, please don’t fight over stuff like that. It’s a waste of time. Whether you’re religious or not, someone saying ‘I’ll pray for you,’ it’s good intentions.”

You can watch Smith’s update in the Facebook Live video below.