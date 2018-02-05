Uma Thurman Posts Video of ‘Kill Bill’ Car Crash That Almost Killed Her, Says She Doesn’t Blame Quentin Tarantino — Watch

She isn't as forgiving toward Harvey Weinstein.

Uma Thurman has posted video footage of the “Kill Bill” on-set accident that left her with severe injuries. In her Instagram post, the Oscar nominee says that “the circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality” but stops short of attributing “malicious intent” to director Quentin Tarantino.

Thurman also writes that the filmmaker, who has received heated criticism for his involvement in the incident, “was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so i could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible.”

“He also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and i am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage,” she adds. Thurman isn’t so forgiving of the others involved in the “cover up” that followed, however: She says she holds Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and Harvey Weinstein “solely responsible” for the years of secrecy surrounding the accident (which wasn’t public knowledge).

“They lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress,” Thurman continues. “The cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity. CAA never sent anyone to Mexico. i hope they look after other clients more respectfully if they in fact want to do the job for which they take money with any decency.”

Here’s her post: