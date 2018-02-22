‘Killing Eve’ Teaser: Sandra Oh Gets Inside the Mind of a Murderer in Thriller from ‘Fleabag’ Writer

Jodie Comer co-stars in the eight-episode TV series adapted by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, premiering in April on BBC America.

What kind of monster wastes perfectly good ice cream? Apparently, a contract killer who doesn’t appreciate it when people call her a psychopath. That’s probably not the biggest takeaway from this first teaser for “Killing Eve,” the latest BBC America series, but it’s a pretty clear way to show that Villanelle (Jodie Comer) means business.

Aside from the dessert shop table flipping, Sandra Oh stars as Eve, an MI-5 officer whose desire to work outside the confines of her security job brings her on Villanelle’s trail. A weaponized hairpiece and some shattered phone booth glass later, it looks like they’ll eventually meet up. But how? Where? Why?

One person with all the answers is writer (and “Fleabag” star) Phoebe Waller-Bridge, whose eight-episode script adapts Luke Jennings’ “Codename Villanelle” series of novels. In addition to Oh and Comer, the series co-stars Fiona Shaw, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, David Haig, Kim Bodnia, Darren Boyd, Sean Delaney, and Owen McDonnell.

The series is the highest profile new programming for BBC America so far this year, after the runaway critical success of “Blue Planet II” back in January.

Watch the full trailer for “Killing Eve” (including maybe the most sinister pout ever put on screen) below:

“Killing Eve” premieres April 8 on BBC America.

Sign Up Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.