Kim Cattrall Rejects Sarah Jessica Parker’s Condolences: ‘You Are Not My Friend’

Cattrall's brother passed away earlier this month.

Kim Cattrall is in mourning following the recent death of her brother Chris, but she isn’t receptive to all well-wishers. The actress took to Instagram to call out her former “Sex and the City” co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, telling her onscreen friend, “I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time.”

“My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?'” writes Cattrall in the caption. “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

The animosity between the two reportedly stems from issues that prevented a third “Sex and the City” movie from being made. Parker commented on Cattrall’s earlier Instagram post announcing her brother’s death with a supportive note: ““Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx.”

“I rang and I didn’t get her and I texted her,” Parker previously said of the situation. “And then when I learned he passed I reached out. I can’t imagine what it’s like for her right now.”