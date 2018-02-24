People Won’t Stop Visiting the ‘Lady Bird’ House, and Greta Gerwig Feels Bad — Watch

Sacramento is back on the map.

Sacramento isn’t often thought of as a tourist spot, but “Lady Bird” is here to change that. During an appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” Greta Gerwig revealed that her film’s setting (which also happens to be her hometown) is now the site of walking tours devoted to the Oscar-nominated movie she wrote and directed — and the people who live at one of the stops keep getting bombarded by visitors. Watch below.

“I think they’re okay, but I feel so badly, because I didn’t know and they certainly couldn’t have known that this is what would end up happening,” Gerwig sys of the blue house’s inhabitants. “They were so sweet when I asked, ‘Oh, can I use your house?’ And they said, ‘Yes, of course.’ And now this, now this! It’s a beautiful house!”

Gerwig received Academy Award nominations for both writing and directing “Lady Bird,” which is also up for Best Picture, Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan), and Best Supporting Actress (Laurie Metcalf). If there’s any justice in the world, it’ll win at least one of those.