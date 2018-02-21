You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Back to IndieWire

Attention, College Filmmakers: This Screenplay Competition Could Win You A $1 Million Dollar Production Budget

Eight finalists will each earn grants of $100,000.

2 hours ago

Carrie Fisher's personal hand-annotated shooting script from Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back.The working script which Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher used and annotated for her role as Princess Leia in the Empire Strikes Back has emerged for sale.The unique personal script is accompanied by the three leather bound scripts for the Star Wars trilogy that were given to the actors at the end of filming and signed by director George Lucas.Together the four items are tipped to sell for a combined £115,000.The star lot is Fisher's very own Empire Strikes Back script which contains over 1,000 notes written by her to help her act out her role.Auction of Carrie Fisher annotated Star Wars scripts, Los Angeles, USA - Oct 2017The working script which Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher used for her role as Princess Leia in the Empire Strikes Back has emerged for sale. It contains over 1,000 handwritten notes, including tweaks to the script in crucial scenes with Harrison Ford's character Han Solo in the 1980 film. Fisher, who died aged 60 in December last year, revealed in her autobiography that the pair had a steamy romance on the set of 1977's Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. The Empire Strikes Back script is accompanied by the three leatherbound scores for the Star Wars trilogy that were given to the actress, and signed by director George Lucas. Together, the four items are tipped to sell for £115,000 at auction later this month.

ProfilesInHistory/Bournemouth News/REX/Shutterstock

Producers Jason Shuman (“Lone Survivor”) and Zachary Green (“Spartan”) have announced the debut of the LAUNCH, a first of its kind Million Dollar Screenplay Competition for college students. The competition will reward eight finalists with $100,000 grants each. The writer behind the grand prize-winning screenplay will receive a production budget of at least one million dollars to help him or her turn their script into a short or feature.

LAUNCH is open to college students around the world enrolled in an accredited two-year, four-year college/university or graduate program. Screenplay submissions will be accepted Thursday, March 1 through Thursday, May 31 on the official LAUNCH website. Winners will be announced in August. Production on the winning screenplay is being slated for Q4 2018.

The screenplays will be judged by the LAUNCH Board of Advisors: casting sirector Barbara Fiorentino, screenwriter Eduardo Cisneros, APA agent Chris Ridenhour, educator Madeleine Sherak, PhD, Valor Entertainment manager Carlos Bobadilla, and actor Caitlin Mehner, amongst additional industry experts.

“We thank our wonderful donors for bringing The LAUNCH to fruition,” Shuman and Green said in a statement. “Never before has a screenwriting competition focused solely on students, not only awarding large grants, but guaranteeing at least $1 million dollars to produce the winning screenplay as a feature film.  Our goal is to motivate as many students as possible to pursue their writing dreams.”

Head over to the LAUNCH website for a full list of submission details.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged ,


More From IndieWire

ad