Attention, College Filmmakers: This Screenplay Competition Could Win You A $1 Million Dollar Production Budget

Eight finalists will each earn grants of $100,000.

Producers Jason Shuman (“Lone Survivor”) and Zachary Green (“Spartan”) have announced the debut of the LAUNCH, a first of its kind Million Dollar Screenplay Competition for college students. The competition will reward eight finalists with $100,000 grants each. The writer behind the grand prize-winning screenplay will receive a production budget of at least one million dollars to help him or her turn their script into a short or feature.

LAUNCH is open to college students around the world enrolled in an accredited two-year, four-year college/university or graduate program. Screenplay submissions will be accepted Thursday, March 1 through Thursday, May 31 on the official LAUNCH website. Winners will be announced in August. Production on the winning screenplay is being slated for Q4 2018.

The screenplays will be judged by the LAUNCH Board of Advisors: casting sirector Barbara Fiorentino, screenwriter Eduardo Cisneros, APA agent Chris Ridenhour, educator Madeleine Sherak, PhD, Valor Entertainment manager Carlos Bobadilla, and actor Caitlin Mehner, amongst additional industry experts.

“We thank our wonderful donors for bringing The LAUNCH to fruition,” Shuman and Green said in a statement. “Never before has a screenwriting competition focused solely on students, not only awarding large grants, but guaranteeing at least $1 million dollars to produce the winning screenplay as a feature film. Our goal is to motivate as many students as possible to pursue their writing dreams.”

Head over to the LAUNCH website for a full list of submission details.