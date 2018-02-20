‘Legion’ Season 2: Aubrey Plaza Wants You To Know That You’re Delusional — Watch

This creepy new look at the returning FX series dares us to question what's real.

In this new clip released by FX Tuesday, viewers are warned to get ready for another mind-bending season of television, as promised by star Aubrey Plaza. We’re referring to the actor by name, because who’s to say who’s really speaking to us? Lenny? The Shadow King? Or some new and terrifying entity likely to spend Season 2 tormenting David Haller (Dan Stephens)? The one thing we know from experience — a therapy session led by her never seems to go well.

At the end of Season 1, we saw David, reunited with his love Sydney (Rachel Keller), whisked away by a mysterious pod, which was only the cherry on top of the sundae of surprises we experienced in the trippy FX drama created by Noah Hawley, based on the Marvel Comics.

What the ramifications are, and what we should expect when the show returns in just a few weeks, remain unclear — but then again, it might stay that way. After all, as Plaza reminds us, David and his friends aren’t real — though, she promises that “what’s coming is is very very real.”

The cast for Season 2 also includes Jean Smart, Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder, Katie Aselton, Bill Irwin, Hamish Linklater, Jemaine Clement, and Navid Negahban. Consider us thrilled to find out more, in every sense of the word. “Legion” Season 2 premieres Tuesday, April 3 on FX.