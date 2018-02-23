‘Let the Sunshine In’ Trailer: Juliette Binoche and Claire Denis Made a Rom-Com — Watch

It's the two French icons' first collaboration.

Whether you translate its title as “Let the Sunshine In” or “Bright Sunshine In,” the new Claire Denis movie remains an exciting prospect for the simple fact that, well, it’s the new Claire Denis movie. Juliette Binoche stars in the romantic comedy, marking the first collaboration between the two icons of French cinema; their work first saw the light of day at Cannes, where it opened the Directors’ Fortnight program. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Isabelle (Binoche) is a divorced Parisian painter searching for another shot at love, but refusing to settle for the parade of all-too-flawed men who drift in and out of her life. There’s a caddish banker (Xavier Beauvois) who, like many of her lovers, happens to be married; a handsome actor (Nicolas Duvauchelle) who’s working through his own hang-ups; and a sensitive fellow artist (Alex Descas) who’s skittish about commitment. What reads like a standard romantic comedy premise is transformed, in the hands of master filmmaker Denis, into something altogether deeper, more poignant, and perceptive about the profound mysteries of love.”

Gérard Depardieu, Josiane Balasko, Xavier Beauvois, and Philippe Katerine co-star in the film, Denis’ first since “Bastards.” Sundance Selects will release “Let the Sunshine In” on April 27.