‘Life of the Party’ Trailer: Melissa McCarthy Goes from Housewife to Co-Ed — Watch

The two-time Emmy-winner also penned the script with director Ben Falcone.

As a follow-up to “Tammy” (2014) and “The Boss” (2016), Melissa McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone, have collaborated on their third feature. Written and produced by the couple under their On the Day Productions banner, “Life of the Party” stars McCarthy as Deanna, a mom who decides to get over her soon-to-be-ex (Matt Walsh, “Veep”) by torching the remnants of their life and enrolling at college alongside their daughter (Molly Gordon). Falcone directed the film, and McCarthy premiered the trailer on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

As a new undergrad, Deanna reinvents herself as shot-swilling Dee Rock, and gets acquainted with both millennial makeup trends and library makeout sessions. Maya Rudolph, McCarthy’s co-star from her Oscar-nominated turn in “Bridesmaids,” plays Deanna’s longtime best pal, while Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”), Gillian Jacobs (“Love”), Jacki Weaver (“Silver Linings Playbook”), and Christina Aguilera — as herself — round out the cast.

McCarthy never finished college herself and thus mined her real life for the script, which borrows thematically from “Old School” and “Great News.” Last year, the two-time Emmy winner claimed her most recent statuette for guest starring as former White House press secretary on “Saturday Night Live,” a show she has hosted five times. A May 11 Warner Bros. release, “Life of the Party” was shot in Atlanta and is also produced by New Line Cinema.

Later this year, McCarthy will also appear in the films “The Happytime Murders” — a puppet thriller from director Brian Henson, Jim Henson’s son — and “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Watch the trailer for “Life of the Party” below.

