‘Little America’: Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon to Follow ‘The Big Sick’ With New Series About the Immigrant Experience

Apple is developing the half-hour anthology series.

“The Big Sick” wasn’t a one-off for Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon. The husband/wife team, who just received an Academy Award nomination for the screenplay they wrote together, will next collaborate on “Little America.” Apple is developing the half-hour anthology series, reports Deadline, with “SMILF” executive producer Lee Eisenberg, “Master of None” co-creator/executive producer Alan Yang, and Universal Television.

Eisenberg will co-wrote alongside Nanjiani and Gordon in addition to serving as showrunner on the series, which is based on true stories featured in Epic Magazine and described as “a small, collective portrait of America’s immigrants — and thereby a portrait of America itself.” The project is likely a personal one for the married couple, as Nanjiani moved from Pakistan to America when he was 18 and “The Big Sick” likewise delves into his heritage.

Nanjiani, who first rose to prominence for his role on HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” most recently appeared in “The Lego Ninjago Movie”; Gordon has also written for “The Carmichael Show” and “Crashing.”