Logan Paul Responds to Suicide Video Controversy in First Interview: ‘It’s Not Like I’m a Bad Guy’

The 22-year-old social media star hopes to rehabilitate his image after backlash erupted over a video he posted that featured a dead body.

Logan Paul has given his first official interview since his career derailed after he posted a video to his YouTube page that featured a dead body. The 22-year-old social media star sat down with “Good Morning America” to talk about the incident, which he called a “a horrible lapse in judgment.”

“It’s not like I’m a bad guy,” Paul said. “I’m a good guy who made a bad decision…This has been the hardest time in my life. I’ve never been hated by the whole world. It’s been something to definitely overcome. I will think twice about what I post from now on. “

FULL INTERVIEW: YouTube star @LoganPaul speaks out, one-on-one with @MichaelStrahan. “I am a good guy who made a bad decision…I will think twice in the future about what I post.” pic.twitter.com/5ju8WPA4HV — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 1, 2018

Paul received severe backlash last month after he posted a video that was filmed in Aokigahara, a forest in Japan known as “the suicide forest” due to the many suicides that occur there each year. The video was named “We Found A Dead Body in Japan’s Suicide Forest” and was quickly taken off his official page. The clip included a dead body on camera with the face blurred out.

“It’s been tough because ironically I’m being told to commit suicide myself,” Paul told “Good Morning America.” “Millions of people, literally, telling me they hate me, to go die in a fire. The most horrible horrific things.”

“The idea was to just do another fun vlog, go camp for a night and make another entertaining piece of content in a forest,” he continued. “Things obviously changed very quickly. It was 100 yards away from the parking lot.”

Paul goes on to explain that he feels like the controversy “happened for a reason.” He promises to learn from the experience and “spread the message the right way about suicide prevention and suicide prevention awareness.”

Head over to “Good Morning America” to watch Paul’s interview in its entirety.