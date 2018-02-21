‘Lost in Space’ Teaser: Molly Parker and Toby Stephens Lead Netflix Reboot of the Classic Sci-Fi Series

Danger, Will Robinson.

Netflix has released the first teaser for its “Lost in Space” reboot, the classic science fiction series which popularized this line: “Danger, Will Robinson.” With Parker Posey as the gender-swapped villain Dr. Smith, Will Robinson is in for some seriously fabulous danger this go around the sun. The newly released trailer is vague on plot but long on style, with “House of Cards” star Molly Parker in the role of matriarch Maureen Robinson. Parker’s tranquil voiceover lends the trailer gravitas, as she leads her intrepid brood into the great unknown of an epic-looking spaceship.

“Human kind evolves. It’s how we survive,” she says. “Earth is our home. But only so long as it keeps us safe. When this world can no longer serve that purpose: Another planet, another colony, another chance. The rest of human history begins now.”

Originally created by Irwin Allen, producer of disaster film “The Poseidon Adventure,” “Lost in Space” ran for three seasons from 1965 through 1968. The show followed the Robinsons, a pioneering family of space colonizers who are stymied by the saboteur, Dr. Smith (Posey). Smith later became the series’ comic relief and a crucial part of the storyline.

Parker caught the attention of cinephiles recently for her role in “Madeline’s Madeline,” the new film from experimental filmmaker Josephine Decker that premiered at Sundance to rave reviews. She is accompanied by Toby Stephens, a celebrated theater actor best known for his role as Gustav Graves in “Die Another Day.”

“Lost in Space” lands on Netflix on April 13. Check out the first trailer below.