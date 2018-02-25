Make-Up and Hair Stylists Guild Awards 2018: ‘Darkest Hour’ Scores Two Prizes

“Darkest Hour” continued its march toward Oscar gold for makeup and hairstyling, winning period and special makeup effects honors Saturday night at the MUAHS Awards at The Novo at L.A. Live. Oscar frontrunner Gary Oldman additionally earned the Distinguished Artisan Award for his remarkable portrayal of Winston Churchill.
Oldman lured Kazuhiro Tsuji out of retirement, and he responded with the greatest achievement of his career, sculpting from the inside out. The Japanese makeup artist would be the first Asian to win the Oscar in his category.
Meanwhile, “Pitch Perfect 3” won the contemporary makeup award, “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2” scored contemporary hairstyling, and “I, Tonya” grabbed period hairstyling. TV winners included “Game of Thrones” (period and special makeup effects), “The Crown” (period hairstyling). “Big Little Lies” (contemporary makeup and hairstyling), “Feud: Bette and Joan” (period makeup and hairstyling), and “American Horror Story: Cult” (special makeup effects).
In addition, Emmy-winning hair stylist Mary Guerrero (“Dancing with the Stars”) won the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Oscar-winning makeup artist Greg Cannom (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”) took home the Lifetime Achievement Award.
FEATURE LENGTH MOTION PICTURES
Best Contemporary Make-up
“Pitch Perfect 3”
Melanie Hughes-Weaver, Judy Yonemoto, Erica Kyker
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
“Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2”
Camille Friend, Louisa Anthony, Jules Holdren
Best Period and/or Character Make-up
“Darkest Hour”
Ivana Primorac, Flora Moody
Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
“I, Tonya”
Adruitha Lee, Mary Everett
Best Special Make-up Effects
“Darkest Hour”
Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick
TELEVISION AND NEW MEDIA SERIES
Best Contemporary Make-up
“Dancing with the Stars”
Zena Shteysel Green, Angela Moos, Sarah Woolf
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
“Dancing with the Stars”
Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan
Best Period/Character Make-up
“Game of Thrones”
Jane Walker, Nicola Mathews
Best Period/Character Hair Styling
“The Crown”
Ivana Primorac
Best Special Make-up Effects
“Game of Thrones”
Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower
TELEVISION MINI SERIES / MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Best Contemporary Make-up
“Big Little Lies”
Steve Artmont, Nicole Artmont
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
“Big Little Lies”
Michelle Ceglia, Frances Mathias, Lona Vigi
Best Period/Character Make-up
“Feud: Bette and Joan”
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Robin Beauchesne
Best Period/Character Hair Styling
“Feud: Bette and Joan”
Chris Clark, Ralph Abalos, Wendy Southard
Best Special Make-up Effects
“American Horror Story: Cult”
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash, David Anderson
COMMERCIALS AND MUSIC VIDEOS
Best Make-up
“American Horror Story: Cult” – Promotional Campaign
Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Christina Waltz
Best Hair Styling
“American Horror Story: Cult” – Promotional Campaign
Nicki Alkire, Fernando Navarro, Stephanie Rives
THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (LIVE STAGE)
Best Make-up
“Mamma Mia!”
Vanessa Dionne, Christina Tracey, Romaine Markus-Myers
Best Hair Styling
“Mamma Mia!”
Vanessa Dionne, Cassie Russek, Rheanne Garcia
CHILDREN AND TEEN PROGRAMMING
Best Make-up
“Henry Danger”
Michael Johnston, Patti Brand-Reese, Melanie Mills
Best Hair Styling
“Henry Danger”
Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Dwayne Ross
DAYTIME TELEVISION
Best Make-up
“The Bold and the Beautiful”
Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Jennifer Wittman
Best Hair Styling
“The Bold and the Beautiful”
Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Danielle Dixon
