Make-Up and Hair Stylists Guild Awards 2018: ‘Darkest Hour’ Scores Two Prizes

Oscar favorite "Darkest Hour" earned period and makeup special effects awards Saturday night.

“Darkest Hour” continued its march toward Oscar gold for makeup and hairstyling, winning period and special makeup effects honors Saturday night at the MUAHS Awards at The Novo at L.A. Live. Oscar frontrunner Gary Oldman additionally earned the Distinguished Artisan Award for his remarkable portrayal of Winston Churchill.

Oldman lured Kazuhiro Tsuji out of retirement, and he responded with the greatest achievement of his career, sculpting from the inside out. The Japanese makeup artist would be the first Asian to win the Oscar in his category.

Gisele Schmidt

Meanwhile, “Pitch Perfect 3” won the contemporary makeup award, “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2” scored contemporary hairstyling, and “I, Tonya” grabbed period hairstyling. TV winners included “Game of Thrones” (period and special makeup effects), “The Crown” (period hairstyling). “Big Little Lies” (contemporary makeup and hairstyling), “Feud: Bette and Joan” (period makeup and hairstyling), and “American Horror Story: Cult” (special makeup effects).

In addition, Emmy-winning hair stylist Mary Guerrero (“Dancing with the Stars”) won the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Oscar-winning makeup artist Greg Cannom (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”) took home the Lifetime Achievement Award.

FEATURE LENGTH MOTION PICTURES

Best Contemporary Make-up

“Pitch Perfect 3”

Melanie Hughes-Weaver, Judy Yonemoto, Erica Kyker

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2”

Camille Friend, Louisa Anthony, Jules Holdren

Best Period and/or Character Make-up

“Darkest Hour”

Ivana Primorac, Flora Moody

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

“I, Tonya”

Adruitha Lee, Mary Everett

Best Special Make-up Effects

“Darkest Hour”

Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick

TELEVISION AND NEW MEDIA SERIES

Best Contemporary Make-up

“Dancing with the Stars”

Zena Shteysel Green, Angela Moos, Sarah Woolf

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Dancing with the Stars”

Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan

Best Period/Character Make-up

“Game of Thrones”

Jane Walker, Nicola Mathews

Best Period/Character Hair Styling

“The Crown”

Ivana Primorac

Best Special Make-up Effects

“Game of Thrones”

Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower

TELEVISION MINI SERIES / MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Best Contemporary Make-up

“Big Little Lies”

Steve Artmont, Nicole Artmont

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

“Big Little Lies”

Michelle Ceglia, Frances Mathias, Lona Vigi

Best Period/Character Make-up

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Robin Beauchesne

Best Period/Character Hair Styling

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

Chris Clark, Ralph Abalos, Wendy Southard

Best Special Make-up Effects

“American Horror Story: Cult”

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash, David Anderson

COMMERCIALS AND MUSIC VIDEOS

Best Make-up

“American Horror Story: Cult” – Promotional Campaign

Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Christina Waltz

Best Hair Styling

“American Horror Story: Cult” – Promotional Campaign

Nicki Alkire, Fernando Navarro, Stephanie Rives

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (LIVE STAGE)

Best Make-up

“Mamma Mia!”

Vanessa Dionne, Christina Tracey, Romaine Markus-Myers

Best Hair Styling

“Mamma Mia!”

Vanessa Dionne, Cassie Russek, Rheanne Garcia

CHILDREN AND TEEN PROGRAMMING

Best Make-up

“Henry Danger”

Michael Johnston, Patti Brand-Reese, Melanie Mills

Best Hair Styling

“Henry Danger”

Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Dwayne Ross

DAYTIME TELEVISION

Best Make-up

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

Christine Lai Johnson, Chris Escobosa, Jennifer Wittman

Best Hair Styling

“The Bold and the Beautiful”

Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Danielle Dixon

