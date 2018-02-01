First-Ever Mammoth Film Festival Includes Tribute to John Wayne-Starring ‘North to Alaska’

Plus, in the our bi-weekly film festival roundup, the Slamdance Film Festival announces its winners.

– Exclusive: The upcoming inaugural Mammoth Film Festival have announced Round 2 of their Official Selections lineup for the fist-ever festival, taking place February 8 – 11, including a free screening of John Wayne’s “North to Alaska,” which will feature a special introduction from members of the seminal Hollywood star’s own family. MammothFF has also announced the 2018 judges, which include: producer Suzanne Weinert (“Hellion”), actor Peter Facinelli (“Twilight”), actor and producer Chris Zylka (“The Leftovers”), producer Steven Garcia (“Shark Tank”), writer/director/producer Eric Amadio (“Snowfall”), Youtube star Darious Britt, and film critic Oliver Harper.

The festival’s Charity Celebrity Bowling Tournament benefiting the Mammoth Media Institute will feature: Nina Dobrev, Eiza Gonzalez, Josh Hutcherson, Ashley Greene, Tom Welling, Josh Henderson, Sterling Brim, Luke “Dingo” Trembath, Lil Jon, Arielle Vandenberg, Matt Cutshall, Scott Haze, and Ryan Rottman, among many more surprise actors and athletes. For tickets, all access passes, and hotel information for the festival, check out its official website right here.

The new additions include the following films:

“Desolate”

Written by Jonathan Rosenthal and Frederick Cipoletti (Pocket Listing, Reaper), Directed by Frederick Cipoletti. Rosenthal also produces and co-stars in the film, which serves as the directorial debut for Cipoletti. Desolate stars Will Brittain (Kong: Skull Island), Callan Mulvey, and Tyson Ritter (Gloria), Natasha Bassett (Hail, Caesar!), James Russo (Django Unchained) and tells the story of a family of farmers. While trying to survive the worst drought in history, they force their youngest brother down a path of destruction; betrayed and left for dead in an unfamiliar land, he must survive, endure and seek the revenge he deserves. Jonathan Rosenthal

“Khali the Killer”

Written and Directed by Jon Matthews. A film starring Emmy nominated actor Richard Cabral (American Crime), Adam Rennie, Chi Chi Navarro, Corina Calderon and Jon Matthews. After deciding to retire, an East L.A. hit man decides to take one last job to help support his ailing grandmother’s end of life care. But everything falls apart when he develops empathy for the targets of his hit, and he’s forced to make the toughest decision of his life.

“High Low Forty”

Directed by Paddy Quinn, written by Quinn and Kurt Finney. The film stars Geoff Stults (Wedding Crashers), Jay Harrington (S.W.A.T.), Kenny Wormald (Footloose) and Sierra Love (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ). Long estranged brothers reconnect along a road-trip home to say goodbye to their hardened father on his deathbed.

“Mully”

MammothFF will feature a special FREE screening of Scott Haze’s (Venom) award winning documentary film “Mully” during the festival’s opening day. What happens when a six-year-old boy in Kenya is abandoned by his family and left to raise himself on the streets? Mully is no ordinary rags-to-riches tale. It’s the true story of Charles Mully, whose unlikely stratospheric rise to wealth and power leaves him questioning his own existence, searching for meaning in life. Produced by Lukas Behnken and Elissa Shay

“North to Alaska”

On Saturday February 10, the festival will feature a special FREE screening of John Wayne’s North to Alaska which was filmed in Mammoth Lakes. Several members of the Wayne family will be in attendance to introduce the film. The iconic 1960 film was Directed by Henry Hathaway. During the Alaska gold rush, prospector George sends partner Sam to Seattle to bring his fiancée but when it turns out that she married another man, Sam returns with a pretty substitute, the hostess of the Henhouse dance hall.

“The Long Walk Home” (Short)

Directed by Jarod Einsohn, written by Cory Miller. Starring Ryan Rottman, Alex Sgambati, and Robbie Jones.

“11th Hour” (Short)

Directed by Jim Sheridan, written by Sheridan and Oskar Slingerland. Starring Salma Hayek, Gabriel Castilho, Gary Douglas, and Tony Doyle.

“Fanman’s Basement”

Directed by Drew Lewis (6 Bullets To Hell) A stop-motion animated short film about a pop-culture fanatic calling himself ‘The Fanman’ who starts a Youtube channel out of his mother’s basement. Wearing the iconic mask of a certain caped-crusader and vowing an oath of anonymity, he chases internet fame by trying wholeheartedly to make a viral video.

“LPM, Likes Per Minute”

Written by Vanessa Goodwin (Sons of Anarchy, Pitch) and Directed by Alexandra Chando (The Lying Game) is a short film about social commentary on the affects of social media. “Sue has the perfect life, online. But the daily task of creating her idyllic digital persona begins to take its toll.”

