‘Marrowbone’ Trailer: Anya Taylor-Joy and Charlie Heaton Lead Exquisite Looking Horror From ‘The Orphanage’ Writer

Four mysterious siblings seek refuge in a sinister house in the directorial debut from Sergio G. Sánchez.

There’s nothing quite as creepy as a parentless gang of gaunt children, and the one assembled in “Marrowbone” is played by talent from some of the greatest horror movies and TV shows in recent memory. In the newly released trailer, a group of four siblings seek refuge in a dilapidated manor home by the seaside, where they discover a sinister force lurking in the floorboards. The directorial debut of Sergio G. Sánchez, the twisted mind behind the scripts for “The Orphanage” and “The Impossible,” “Marrowbone” is one chilling tale you won’t want to miss.

“We have come very far, enduring many hardships, but at last, we’ve found the place where we can be safe,” we hear in voiceover, over visually striking shots of green landscapes and sun-soaked laundry blowing in the breeze. Not everyone is charmed by the mysterious siblings, however: “These Marrowbone kids, how well do you know them?” one skeptic asks. “It’s just that they worry me, always hiding away from the community.”

“The Witch” star Anya Taylor-Joy leads an impressive young cast that includes Charlie Heaton (“Stranger Things”), George MacKay (“Captain Fantastic”), and Mia Goth (“A Cure for Wellness”). Adorable newcomer Mathew Stagg rounds out the bunch as the littlest member of the Marrowbone clan.

Check out the stunning trailer for “Marrowbone” below.

“Marrowbone” opens in theaters and VOD on April 13.