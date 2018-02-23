McDonald’s Was So Blown Away by ‘Rick and Morty’ Fan Response to Szechuan Sauce, They Had to Bring it Back Again

McDonald's also partnered with The Onion on "The Sauce," a podcast about the so-called "Szechuan Sauce Riots."

Even a company as massive as McDonald’s was not prepared for the rabid “Rick and Morty” fandom, which descended upon the fast food chain in droves the day it brought back Rick’s beloved Szechuan sauce. Apparently, demand for the now infamous dipping sauce was so overwhelming that McDonald’s is bringing it back again. The sauce was originally released 20 years ago as a tie-in for Disney’s “Mulan,” never to return until October 7 of last year. The fast food chain reissued the sauce for one day, following a season-long outcry from “Rick and Morty” fans who were inspired by a joke in the Season 3 premiere.

“We did not anticipate the overnight crowds, the cross-state travel and the amazing curiosity, passion and energy fans showed. Our super-limited batch, though well-intentioned, clearly wasn’t near enough to meet that demand,” McDonald’s said in a statement.

Starting February 26, McDonald’s will issue 20 million packets of the sauce all across the U.S.

In addition to bringing back Rick’s favorite “Mulan McNugget Sauce,” McDonald’s has partnered with Gizmodo and Onion Labs to produce “The Sauce,” a three-episode podcast about “the unbelievable, stranger-than-fiction, saga of Szechuan Sauce.” Stranger than fiction, indeed.