Michael B. Jordan Lost A Bet to Lupita Nyong’o, So Now He Must Do Push-Ups Whenever She Commands — Watch

Here's another glorious side effect of "Black Panther."

“Black Panther” is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Not only has the film broken numerous records at the box office, including becoming the biggest opening ever for a black director, but it also has resulted in a legendary off-screen friendship between Lupita Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan.

Somewhere along the press tour for the Marvel tentpole, the two stars made an undisclosed bet that Jordan apparently lost. Nyong’o now has the power to request a push-up from Jordan at any moment that he’s not allowed to turn down. The actress’ victory is also a victory for the world.

Nyong’o has been sharing videos to social media all week in which she exercises her right to force Jordan to get down and give her a push-up. Nyong’o requested a push-up during a “Black Panther” panel and another at the Tom Ford fashion show during New York Fashion Week. The actress even crashed Jordan’s dressing room before he was set to appear on “The View.”

Nyongo’s dominance over Jordan has predictably sent the internet crazy. Both actors have earned acclaim for their respective roles in “Black Panther,” and their off-screen friendship is inspiring a lot of anticipation for a reunion on the big screen. “Black Panther” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

