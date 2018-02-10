MoviePass Drops Its Price Again, Announces Partnership With Streaming Site Fandor

The subscription service will now cost $7.95 per month — but not for long.

MoviePass is lowering its price once again — kind of. The subscription service, which allows users to see one movie per day in participating theaters in exchange for a monthly fee, is partnering with the arthouse-inclined streaming site Fandor on a yearly plan that lowers the price from $9.95 a month to $7.95. Along with a processing fee of $19.95, that comes out to $115.35 for a year of ostensibly unlimited movies.

“MoviePass is not only a phenomenon in the entertainment industry, but it has sparked a movement, now two million people strong,” said Ted Farnsworth, Chairman and CEO of MoviePass. “With this new offer, we can make the movement even more accessible to movie-goers. I believe our annual subscribers will become influential movie consumers and an amazing asset and bellwether for the film industry as a whole.”

“Fandor is excited to be part of the disruptive wave redefining how audiences consume entertainment, making a broad range of movies available to our movie-loving subscribers,” said Larry Aidem, President and CEO of Fandor. “We look forward to continued collaborations with MoviePass in the coming year.”

The company recently announced that it has passed the two-million-subscriber mark, continuing a period of exponential growth that began when it lowered its monthly price from $50 to $9.95 last August. Last month, MoviePass angered many when it pulled out of 10 popular AMC theaters across the country.