Here’s How Much Money MoviePass Has Made This Year’s Oscar Nominees

MoviePass, the subscription-based movie ticketing service, is helping drive a lot of people to see Oscar-nomianted films this awards season. The company has announced that it has generated $128.7 million in tickets for select films nominated for Oscars like Best Picture and Best Foreign Film, including “The Shape of Water,” “Call Me by Your Name,” “Lady Bird,” and Palme d’Or winner “The Square.”

Steven Spielberg’s “The Post,” which is nominated for Best Picture and Best Actress for Meryl Streep, has seen the most earnings from MoviePass among this year’s Oscar nominees. MoviePass has contributed to 5.57% of the political drama’s domestic gross since it opened in theaters last December, meaning $3.7 million of the film’s current $67 million comes from MoviePass subscribers.

Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” is a close second in terms of money earned. MoviePass has contributed to $3.5 million of the fantasy romance’s $45 million haul so far, but that actually gives it a higher percentage than “The Post.” MoviePass has made up 7.87% of “The Shape of Water’s” domestic box office since it opened at the start of December. The biggest percentages are for “I, Tonya” (11.48%) and “Call Me by Your Name” (8.79%).

Check out MoviePass’ totals for some of this year’s Oscar nominees below. The numbers represent totals earned since November 2017.

– “Call Me by Your Name,” $1.1 million (8.79%)

– “Lady Bird,” $2.7 million (6.18%)

– “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” $2.8 million (6.89%)

– “The Shape of Water,” $3.5 million (7.87%)

– “The Post” $3.7 million (5.57%)

– “I, Tonya,” $2.5 million (11.48%)

– “The Square,” $106,000 (7.57%)

“MoviePass is actively driving movie-goers to the theater at a critical moment in the year,” said Mitch Lowe, CEO of MoviePass. “At a time with ‘For Your Consideration’ billboards up all over Tinseltown, we are promoting these pictures to our MoviePass subscribers. Because of MoviePass, I believe more people are connected with these films now and MoviePass has created more exposure for these nominees and the Oscars.”

You still have just under a month to watch the Oscar nominees in theaters. The 90th Academy Awards air Sunday, March 4.